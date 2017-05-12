High 5ive 4Fitness to Take Place at SCHS Saturday

By Eric Heinz

The Noble Path Foundation will host its third annual High 5ive 4Fitness athletic competition from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 13 at San Clemente High School.

The event incorporates competition among all ages in the spirit of health and wellness.

“We started it with the thought of bringing together the whole fitness community under one umbrella,” said Cindi Juncal, the executive director of The Noble Path Foundation in San Clemente. “We came up with this idea of the battle of the gyms, and it’s all for fun. But you can’t get those athletes and not expect it to be super competitive.”

There are no cash prizes in the gym battle, just bragging rights. Juncal said the event started as a 5K poker run and has evolved into a full decathlon of athletic events. There will also be informational booths regarding health and fitness at the event, located in the center of Thalassa Stadium.

“It’s a fitness carnival atmosphere with events such as trying to score against a soccer player, how fast is your fastball, how hard is your tennis serve and a 50-yard dash,” Juncal said. “There will be regulation-size and kiddie basketball hoops so everyone can participate.”

General registration is $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event.

For more information, visit www.thenoblepathfoundation.org.