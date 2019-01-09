High Surf to Hit San Diego, Orange County Beaches Wednesday Afternoon

San Clemente Times

The National Weather Service in San Diego on Wednesday, Jan. 9 issued a high surf advisory to Orange and San Diego County beaches, estimating waves could reach up to 14 feet high in some areas.

“Strong rip currents will create hazardous swimming conditions. Minor coastal flooding and beach erosion are possible. The surf will peak this afternoon into Thursday morning, then slowly subside Thursday afternoon and evening,” the report stated.

During this time, the surf may be tempting, but it’s important to stay safe during elevated conditions. Check with local lifeguards before heading out.