San Clemente Historical Society reaches out for evidence of city’s history

By Tom Marshall

As we begin a new year, we in the San Clemente Historical Society (SCHS) are beginning a project that has been on our drawing board for some years now. The recent purchase of video equipment has allowed us to begin a living history of San Clemente. Over the next several months, we will be interviewing, on video, long-time residents of our beautiful “Spanish Village by the Sea.” And, we need your help.

We will be seeking to preserve, and make available to the public, the first-hand accounts of life in San Clemente in decades past. In the future, we hope to post excerpts of these interviews on our website, include them in our quarterly events, produce our own historic videos and make the material available to future historians.

Invitations are being sent out to as many long-time local or former local residents as we can identify. This is where we could use the public’s assistance. Do you know someone who can share their memories of life in San Clemente from decades ago? They don’t have to be former officials, just regular folks who have lived or worked here.

Additionally, we are putting out a “call to the community” for any pictures you may possess of the people, places and events from our city’s past. We would like to copy these photos and add them to our collection. We’ll do all the work. You just point us in the right direction.

If “Do you remember…” is a phrase that jumps to your mind as you talk with a friend or look at an old photo, that’s exactly what we are looking for. Preserving the past for the enlightenment of the future is a primary goal of the historical society.

To offer interview subjects or pictures, please call the historical society at 949.492.9684

Tom Marshall is a member of the board of directors of the San Clemente Historical Society and a retired journalist.