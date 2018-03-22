Historical Happenings: Historic Weathervane to Return to the Ole Hanson Beach Club

By Tom Marshall

During last month’s 90th birthday party for the city of San Clemente at the Ole Hansen Beach Club, hundreds of people viewed the San Clemente Historical Society’s displays set up for the day. Many people were curious about the replica of the weathervane that used to grace the top of the beach club. The original depicted a woman diving into the sea. It blew down decades ago and was never replaced.

The Historical Society is having the original weathervane replicated based on photographs from the era. The society will donate the new weathervane to the city and have it installed on the building as soon as the final drafts have been approved. We have been working on this project for over a year with Lisa Spinelli of local art firm Lisa B. Designs.

It has been quite a challenge to ensure that the replica is as accurate in size and design as we can make it. The process has been labor-intensive and, as it turns out, costly. What started out as a simple plan has mushroomed into a several-thousand-dollar project. But, it will be worth it to restore the beach Club to its full original greatness. The city has already spent $6 million to restore the building and the pool.

As a result of these costs, the Historical Society is asking for financial help from our supporters and everyone in the community. There is a way you can help that will cost you nothing. It’s called the Ralphs Community Contributions Project. A portion of your bill at any Ralphs Supermarket will be automatically donated by Ralphs to the historical society.

If you do not have a Ralphs Rewards Card, go to the Ralphs website and click on “Create Account.” You can also call Ralphs at 1.800.443.4438.

Then, or if you already have a Ralphs card, register in the Ralphs Community Contributions Program, by logging onto www.ralphs.com. Click on “Sign In.” Enter your email address and password. Click on “Welcome Valued Customer” (In the top right-hand corner.) Click on “My Account.” Scroll to the bottom of your account. Link your card to the Historical Society by clicking on “Community Rewards” and typing in San Clemente Historical Society. Then press “Search.” If you have forgotten your Ralphs Rewards Card number, you can use your phone number.

Once enrolled, your contributions will be automatically made by Ralphs at no cost to you. You do not have to tell the checkout person to do so. The cash register does it automatically. You can check on the contributions you have made by accessing your account online at www.ralphs.com.

Ralphs assures us that all of your information will be kept confidential. They will never sell, trade or rent their customers’ personal information to outside companies.