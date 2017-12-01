Holiday Celebrations Come to Avenida Del Mar on Saturday, Dec. 2

Puttin’ on the Glitz

5-10 p.m. Shops will stay open late and vendors will line the streets of Avenida Del Mar during Puttin’ on the Glitz, hosted by the San Clemente Downtown Business Association. Vendor information can be found online. 949.218.5378. www.villagesanclemente.org.

Santa’s Village by the Sea

5 p.m. The San Clemente Community Center will host a series of events on Avenida Del Mar to ring in the holiday season. Holiday activities begin at 5 p.m. with the city tree lighting on the corner of Avenida Del Mar and Calle Seville. There will also be Santa’s Village by the Sea at the San Clemente Community Center, 100 N, Calle Seville. 949.361.8264. www.san-clemente.org.



Art Showcase

5-9 p.m. An artist meet-and-greet will take place with artists Joshua Paskowitz and metal sculptor and skater Alex Gall. There will be food and drink specials provided by JD’s Kitchen and Bar. Republik of Kalifornia, 219 S. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.218.9012.

Christmas at the Casa

5-7:30 p.m. Casa Romantica’s annual holiday open house features traditional and bell choirs, a visit from Santa, a talking tree, kids crafts, holiday décor and refreshments. Christmas at the Casa is held in partnership with the city of San Clemente’s Santa’s Village by the Sea. 949.498.2139. www.casaromantica.org.