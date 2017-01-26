Homeless Point-in-Time Count is Saturday

By Eric Heinz

Homeless population numbers are counted every two years in Orange County, and on Saturday, Jan. 28, volunteers will join in an effort to do the count again.

The Point-in-Time Count is a process in which volunteers go around town in the early morning and count the number of homeless people who are “chronically” living on the streets; chronic homelessness is defined as living on the street for three months or more.

“In a county with one of the state’s most expensive housing markets, providing additional resources to help homeless people transition to long-term housing is more critical than ever, as well as addressing the complex social and medical issues that result in chronic homelessness,” Fifth District County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said in her weekly newsletter.

The count also helps meet Housing and Urban Development requirements for Continuum of Care (COC) homeless programs.

The Point-in-Time Count takes place 4:30-9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 beginning at Family Assistance Ministries headquarters, 1030 Calle Negocio.

The South County deployment centers will be Family Assistance Ministries in San Clemente and Families Forward in Irvine. For more information and to register, visit www.pointintimeoc.org or email pointintime@211oc.org.

There are two training sessions for the Point-in-Time Count, one at 1-4 p.m. and another from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at FAM.