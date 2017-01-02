Horticulturist, Author to Teach Transitioning Gardens at Club’s First 2017 Meeting

For the San Clemente Times

Horticulturist and author Barbara Einstein will speak about how to transform a traditional, high-water-use garden into a peaceful habitat garden with native plants at the next San Clemente Garden Club (SCGC) meeting, Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. Andrews By the Sea United Methodist Church, 2001 Calle Frontera in San Clemente. The SCGC meeting and presentation are free and open to the public. The group’s business meeting starts at 1 p.m., followed by a refreshment break. Einstein’s presentation begins at 2 p.m.

Supplementing her advice with personal stories from her decades of experience working with native plants, Einstein will share her joy in creating a native garden and ways she worked through the challenges, including disapproving neighbors.

Einstein is the author of the newly released book Wild Suburbia, Learning to Garden with Native Plants. She founded Friends of the Nature Park of South Pasadena’s Arroyo Seco and is research associate at Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Gardens. Einstein’s garden in South Pasadena has been featured numerous times on the Theodore Payne Native Garden Tour.

For more information about the meeting or SCGC, visit sanclementegardenclub.com or Facebook.