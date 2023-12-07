A judge on Thursday, Dec. 7, sentenced Alan Hostetter, a San Clemente activist who led anti-lockdown protests and perpetuated former President Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, to more than 11 years in federal prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, news outlets reported.

Hostetter, a former La Habra police chief-turned-yoga instructor who became a prominent demonstrator against the county’s and state’s COVID-19 restrictions, was found guilty this past July of all charges, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

United States District Court Judge Royce Lamberth also found Hostetter guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon after the defendant had represented himself in the bench trial.

Based on testimony given in the trial, Lamberth further found that Hostetter possessed a hatchet when he entered the Capitol grounds.

For his role in the breach in Washington, D.C., Hostetter was indicted in June 2021, along with five other men, including former associate Russ Taylor—who pleaded guilty this past April to a charge of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

“Mr. Hostetter and Mr. Taylor conspired together to obstruct and impede the Electoral College Certification,” Lamberth had said in the notes for his oral ruling over the summer.

“Mr. Hostetter and Mr. Taylor,” the ruling continued, “agreed to travel to Washington, D.C. to intimidate Congress on January 6 into challenging the Electoral College count and turning the selection of the next President over to the states.”

Federal prosecutors accused Hostetter and Taylor of being part of a group of rioters who pushed through a line of police officers on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol and had urged others to follow.

During the trial, Hostetter argued that the riot was orchestrated by federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies. As part of his claims, he pushed for an entrapment defense, which alleges that he would not have committed a crime if law enforcement had not persuaded or influenced him.

Lamberth, however, said Hostetter had “not presented any evidence that could make out an entrapment defense on the theory that the January 6 riot was a staged event.”

Hostetter’s sentencing of 135 months in prison, just over 11 years, comes after prosecutors formally sought a 12-year, seven-month prison sentence, the Orange County Register first reported.

The prosecutors lobbied for the longer sentence on the basis that Hostetter has “shown himself to be a man eager to stoke the fires of revolution and to assume the role of a leader of the revolution he fantasizes is coming.”

“Hostetter talked repeatedly in advance of January 6 in the language of ‘war’ and ‘revolution,’ ” prosecutors continued. “He discussed the ‘tyrants and traitors’ and the need for ‘executions’ of his political enemies. His delusion of grandeur—to see himself as the main player in a grand conspiracy centered on January 6, 2021—further demonstrates the danger Hostetter poses to the community in the future.”

According to NBC News, Hostetter and Taylor’s co-defendants Erik Scott Warner, Felipe Antonio Martinez, Derek Kinnison and Ronald Mele have also been found guilty of various charges, including felony obstruction of an official proceeding.