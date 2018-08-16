Hot Times, Cool Music: Fiesta Music Festival Attended by Thousands at 65th Year

Photos and text by Eric Heinz
Dozens of performers, vendors were in full supply and all kinds of fun was to be had at the San Clemente Fiesta Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 12, hosted by the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce on Avenida Del Mar.
The Fiesta is the final staple in the summer lineup of major San Clemente events, right before school begins for most districts and colleges.
Rounding off the day was the announcement of the Salsa Challenge winners.
Tunnel Vision performs on the main stage at the San Clemente Fiesta Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 12, on Avenida Del Mar.
Blues music, rock, reggae and a slew of music genres were performed at the San Clemente Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 12, on Avenida Del Mar.
Plenty of family-friendly activities took place on Sunday, Aug. 12, on Avenida Del Mar during the San Clemente Fiesta Music Festival.
Even though the temperatures were high, vendors still braved the heat while cooking up some delicious delicacies at the San Clemente Fiesta Music Festival.
Two young girls show off their face paint on Aug. 12 on Avenida Del Mar during the San Clemente Fiesta Music Festival.
Thousands of people flocked to the San Clemente Fiesta Music Festival on Aug. 12 on Avenida Del Mar.
Final Results for the Salsa Challenge
Judges’ Best Individual
First place: Do I Make You Randy Salsa
Second place: Ray’s Rockin’ & Dockin’ Salsa
Third place: Czech-Mex Mango
Fourth place: Sassy Sisters Salsa
Judges’ Best Restaurant
First place: La Siesta
Second place: Antoine’s Café
Third place: Café Mimosa
Fourth place: Cafe Rae
People’s Choice Restaurant
First place: La Siesta
Second place: Antoine’s Café
Third place: Cafe Rae
Fourth place: H.H. Cotton’s
People’s Choice
First place: Do I Make You Randy Salsa
Second place: Czech-Mex
Third place: Dad’s Salsa
Fourth place: Zanella Catering
Judges’ Best Decorated Individual
First place: Czech-Mex
Second place: Sassy Sisters Salsa
Third place: Do I Make You Randy Salsa
Fourth place: McKenna Pautsch
Judges’ Best Decorated Restaurant
First place: La Siesta
Second place: Cafe Rae
Third place: H.H. Cotton’s
Fourth place: Antoine’s Café
