Hot Times, Cool Music: Fiesta Music Festival Attended by Thousands at 65th Year

Photos and text by Eric Heinz

Dozens of performers, vendors were in full supply and all kinds of fun was to be had at the San Clemente Fiesta Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 12, hosted by the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce on Avenida Del Mar.

The Fiesta is the final staple in the summer lineup of major San Clemente events, right before school begins for most districts and colleges.

Rounding off the day was the announcement of the Salsa Challenge winners.

Photo Gallery of Fiesta1 Tunnel Vision performs on the main stage at the San Clemente Fiesta Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 12, on Avenida Del Mar. Fiesta3 Blues music, rock, reggae and a slew of music genres were performed at the San Clemente Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 12, on Avenida Del Mar. Fiesta4 Plenty of family-friendly activities took place on Sunday, Aug. 12, on Avenida Del Mar during the San Clemente Fiesta Music Festival. Fiesta5 Even though the temperatures were high, vendors still braved the heat while cooking up some delicious delicacies at the San Clemente Fiesta Music Festival. Fiesta6 Two young girls show off their face paint on Aug. 12 on Avenida Del Mar during the San Clemente Fiesta Music Festival. Fiesta7 Thousands of people flocked to the San Clemente Fiesta Music Festival on Aug. 12 on Avenida Del Mar. Fiesta8 Thousands of people flocked to the San Clemente Fiesta Music Festival on Aug. 12 on Avenida Del Mar. Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

Final Results for the Salsa Challenge

Judges’ Best Individual



First place: Do I Make You Randy Salsa

Second place: Ray’s Rockin’ & Dockin’ Salsa

Third place: Czech-Mex Mango

Fourth place: Sassy Sisters Salsa

Judges’ Best Restaurant

First place: La Siesta

Second place: Antoine’s Café

Third place: Café Mimosa

Fourth place: Cafe Rae

People’s Choice Restaurant

First place: La Siesta

Second place: Antoine’s Café

Third place: Cafe Rae

Fourth place: H.H. Cotton’s

People’s Choice

First place: Do I Make You Randy Salsa

Second place: Czech-Mex

Third place: Dad’s Salsa

Fourth place: Zanella Catering

Judges’ Best Decorated Individual

First place: Czech-Mex

Second place: Sassy Sisters Salsa

Third place: Do I Make You Randy Salsa

Fourth place: McKenna Pautsch

Judges’ Best Decorated Restaurant

First place: La Siesta

Second place: Cafe Rae

Third place: H.H. Cotton’s

Fourth place: Antoine’s Café