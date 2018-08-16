Tunnel Vision performs on the main stage at the San Clemente Fiesta Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 12, on Avenida Del Mar.
Hot Times, Cool Music: Fiesta Music Festival Attended by Thousands at 65th Year

Photos and text by Eric Heinz

Dozens of performers, vendors were in full supply and all kinds of fun was to be had at the San Clemente Fiesta Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 12, hosted by the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce on Avenida Del Mar.

The Fiesta is the final staple in the summer lineup of major San Clemente events, right before school begins for most districts and colleges.

Rounding off the day was the announcement of the Salsa Challenge winners.

Final Results for the Salsa Challenge

Judges’ Best Individual 

First place: Do I Make You Randy Salsa

Second place: Ray’s Rockin’ & Dockin’ Salsa

Third place: Czech-Mex Mango

Fourth place: Sassy Sisters Salsa

Judges’ Best Restaurant

First place: La Siesta

Second place: Antoine’s Café

Third place: Café Mimosa

Fourth place: Cafe Rae

People’s Choice Restaurant

First place: La Siesta

Second place: Antoine’s Café

Third place: Cafe Rae

Fourth place: H.H. Cotton’s

People’s Choice

First place: Do I Make You Randy Salsa

Second place: Czech-Mex

Third place: Dad’s Salsa

Fourth place: Zanella Catering

Judges’ Best Decorated Individual

First place: Czech-Mex

Second place: Sassy Sisters Salsa

Third place: Do I Make You Randy Salsa

Fourth place: McKenna Pautsch

Judges’ Best Decorated Restaurant

First place: La Siesta

Second place: Cafe Rae
Third place: H.H. Cotton’s

Fourth place: Antoine’s Café

