Hundreds Participate in San Clemente Women’s March on Washington

By Eric Heinz

Pink hats dominated the front lawn of the San Clemente Community Center on Saturday morning, Jan. 21, as hundreds of people gathered to participate in a “sister march” in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington.

The crowd marched from the San Clemente Community Center, eastbound up to El Camino Real and then back the other side of Avenida Del Mar down to where they started.

The marches, which have taken place nationwide, are intended to make a statement to President Donald Trump and his administration. That message comes from people who say they support equal right’s for women and equal rights for all people, which they said could be threatened under the new president’s administration.

According to the Women’s March on Washington website, the march was also intended to be a peaceful statement against what supporters said has been a derogatory tone from all politicians during the presidential election.

For Christine Preciado, who attended the Saturday march, the infamous video and sound clips published by The Washington Post featuring Trump describing sexual advances on women was the last straw.

“The ‘locker room talk’ shouldn’t be acceptable, and I understand it happens, but that doesn’t mean it should, and we as women need to step up and show that we’re not OK with it,” Preciado said. “Even though it’s your right to say that, it shouldn’t be the president’s words.”

Trump’s words from the clips inspired the pink hats that are seen around the United States today.

On Friday evening, more than a dozen people came to Fired Up, an educational art studio in San Clemente, to make signs for the march.

One of the participants was Luci Romina, a U.S. citizen who emigrated from Argentina.

“I’m very proud to be both Americans, both south and north,” Romina said. “I love this country, and I think what we try to stand for is very great, but right now, the president we have has inherited the leadership of a nation of nations, and he doesn’t seem to want or accept that.”

Trump made his initial platform theme about immigration, particularly regarding the possible wall he wants to build along the Mexican border.

Romina said she became a citizen in 2005, and she said she expects to have the same rights as a natural born citizen.

Early Saturday morning, about 100 people gathered at the Outlets at San Clemente to take charter buses to march in Santa Ana, Orange County’s seat.

Photo Gallery of IMG_8966 Hundreds of people participated in the Women's March on Washington "sister march" on Saturday, Jan. 21, in San Clemente. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_8746 People get on a bus on Saturday, Jan. 21, to head to Santa Ana's Women's March on Washington. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_8981 Hundreds of people participated in the Women's March on Washington "sister march" on Saturday, Jan. 21, in San Clemente. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_8657 David Gollom waits for the buses to Santa Ana while his wife, Stephanie Rothschild, places a pink hat on his head. The hats were made as a symbol of marchers' unity in Saturday's Women's March on Washington "sister march." Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_8808 Tias Hoffman, standing center in a blue shirt and red pants, leads marchers through warm-up tai chi exercises on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the San Clemente Community Center. Hoffman organized the San Clemente march. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_8678 Marchers make their way to the buses to take them to Santa Ana to participate in the "sister march" in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_8993 Hundreds of people participated in the Women's March on Washington "sister march" on Saturday, Jan. 21, in San Clemente. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_8848 Helen Sech, 4, holds a sign that reads "Make America Tolerant Again" during the Women's March on Washington "sister march" on Saturday, Jan. 21, in San Clemente. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_9071 Hundreds of people participated in the Women's March on Washington "sister march" on Saturday, Jan. 21, in San Clemente. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_8458 Luci Romina makes an equality sign on Friday, Jan. 20, prior to the Women's March on Washington. Romina, originally from Argentina, became a U.S. citizen in 2005. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_8484 Stephanie Howell makes a sign that reads "Females are Strong as Hell" at Fired Up in San Clemente prior to the Women's March on Washington sister march in San Clemente. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_8684 Marchers make their way to the buses to take them to Santa Ana to participate in the "sister march" in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_8497 Robin Lorenz makes a peace sign on Friday, Jan. 20, at Fired Up in San Clemente prior to the Women's March on Washington "sister march." Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_8668 Marchers make their way to the buses to take them to Santa Ana to participate in the "sister march" in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_8861 Christin Preciado speaks with fellow marchers on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the San Clemente Community Center. Photo: Eric Heinz Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

One couple, David Gollom and Stephanie Rothschild, put on their own pink hats just before getting on their way to Santa Ana. The two said they wanted to be part of something that voiced their opinion in such a way that would draw the attention of the new Commander in Chief and representatives in the U.S. Legislature.

“I hope they realize there’s a lot of people who care,” Rothschild said. “I’m not coming here as a protester. I’m here to bring a positive (message) about what we want. I’m not about bashing anybody, but I want to make sure that everybody’s rights are received and considered.”

Gollom said he was traveling to the march in Santa Ana because he wanted to show his support as well.

“Women should be treated with respect, not like objects,” Gollom said. “I think Donald Trump has brought a very old attitude toward women, coming from the 1960s and 70s, and it’s not right.”

One of the main concerns from marchers regarding women’s rights is the uncertain outlook for federal and state abortion laws. As the Republican-controlled Senate will likely confirm Trump’s Supreme Court justice nomination, assuming he doesn’t keep then-President Barack Obama’s nomination, Merrick Garland, many said the access to such services will be restricted, at the very least.

“The Supreme Court justice is the most important thing in regard to reproductive rights, so it could impact it, and I think the Supreme Court precedence will prevent Roe v. Wade from getting changed, but that’s definitely a huge issue,” Gollom said. “I think more will happen on the state level, especially with (former Sen. Jeff Sessions) as the Attorney General. The states will have free reign to pass laws that will impact abortion, so I do think it’ll be an issue for sure.”

Tias Hoffman, who organized the San Clemente march, said she wanted to put the event together last week when she realized one had not been planned. Hoffman began circulating the idea through friends and social media posts.

Hoffman said the things that concern her most were simply women’s rights, pay equality and parity. But she said the march itself was also intended to disseminate peace.

“We just want to have fun today,” Hoffman said.

As more people gathered at the Community Center, signs demanding protection of women’s rights and rights of all people were abundant.

Kristin Dunning, who attended the march, said she wants to see people come to more understanding among one another, regardless of political affiliations.

“I think the most important thing about today is the fact we are together as a people,” Dunning said. “Even if we’re divisive in politics, we still want to support and love each other. The president doesn’t give us that power; we give ourselves that power.”

Gollom said he is taking a Groundhog Day approach to anticipating the aftermath of the march, waiting to see what would be in the shadow of the president’s favorite social media outlet.

“One of the things I’m most curious about after this march or even during it is to see what Trump’s tweet is,” Gollom said. “I think that will tell a lot. If he reacts the way he typically does, then I think we’re in for four years of it. If he realizes it, now as president of the United States, and has a different measure in tone, maybe he’ll normalize a little more to what people expect from a president, but my gut tells me we’re in for four more years.”

As of 3:20 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Saturday, nothing regarding the march had been posted on @realDonaldTrump or @POTUS, Trump’s two Twitter feeds.

This story will be updated with more information in the Thursday, Jan. 26, edition of the San Clemente Times.