By Daniel Ritz

A statement released by the World Surf League (WSL) on Nov. 20 revealed that the Hurley Pro and Swatch Pro surfing competition at Lower Trestles has been eliminated as a stop on the World Championship Tour (WCT).

“As we move into a new era of professional surfing, it’s reassuring to have the support of the WSL and a commitment to putting the world’s best surfers in the world’s best waves,” said Adrian Buchan, WCT competitor and athlete representative. “Whilst we are disappointed at losing Fiji and Trestles for 2018, we are really excited to be returning to Keramas, Indonesia for the inaugural Surf Ranch event. I have no doubt that the 2018 season will be injected with some fresh excitement from these new venues.”

Other key changes to the 2018 WSL Championship tour include an event at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California, the addition of an event at Keramas, Bali, Indonesia, and the elimination of Cascais, Portugal and Fiji.

“The 2018 calendar has some of the most significant changes we have implemented in many years,”said Kieren Perrow, WSL Commissioner. “While we sadly depart from some locations and say thank you to the communities who have supported us, we are also excited with the return to Indonesia and to hold the first-ever championship tour event in a wave system at Surf Ranch. As the sport evolves, we will continue to explore opportunities to enhance the schedule, collaborating with our stakeholders—surfers as well as partners.”

The 2018 WCT schedule is set to begin in Australia for the Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast on March 11. The season is set for 11 events, concluding with the traditional Billabong Pipe Masters on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, on Dec. 8. A schedule for future surfing events at Trestles through World Surf League was unable to be confirmed at this time.