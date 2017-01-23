By San Clemente Times



i5 Freedom Network and The Cellar will host “Be a Big Cheese,” a fundraiser to combat human trafficking, from 5-8 p.m. on Jan. 30 at The Cellar, 156 Avenida Del Mar.

Tickets are $50 per person and are available at www.i5freedomnetwork.org. Each ticket includes a complimentary beverage, souvenir wine glass, appetizers, entertainment, mystery wine pull raffle and live auction items. Special guest speakers during the event include Councilwoman Lori Donchak and other community business leaders. i5 Freedom Network organization works to mobilize organizations and communities through awareness and training in the fight against human trafficking. All proceeds from the event benefit i5 Freedom Network.

Share this: Share

Email

Print



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



