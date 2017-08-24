Incoming Middle School Students Get WEB Orientation at Bernice Ayer

By Duane Paul Murphy

Bernice Ayer Middle School organized its second annual WEB Orientation on Aug. 17 to prepare incoming students for the new school year. Originated from The Boomerang Project, a student, peer and mentor nonprofit organization based in Santa Cruz, WEB is designed to assist as well as teach incoming sixth-grade students from primary or elementary school to secondary school such as junior high or middle school.

The sixth-graders are assigned to eighth-grade student-mentors and conduct a variety of activities throughout the entire school year, including group meetings, student rally events, pizza parties and movie nights.

Bernice Ayer’s Principal Nick Steyer said he was optimistic about the school’s relatively new transition program, which was organized and funded by both teaching faculty and parents through the middle school’s Parent-Teacher Student Association, or PTSA.

During the orientation, more than 300 incoming sixth-graders were welcomed by more than 50 cheering eighth-grade WEB student-mentors as they walked through the doors of the school’s multi-purpose room hall. Brief and fun exercises were provided to the students, and Steyer gave an encouraging speech to the new students.

Patricia Holloway, the district 3 representative of the Capistrano Unified School District Board of Trustees, attended the WEB program and said since the start of WEB, reports of absenteeism and bullying have started to decrease.

“If those things are happening, then I think it would be beneficial to have it at the other schools,” Holloway said.

Tracey Welter, a public school instructor for almost 27 years who teaches science, is one of the head teachers in charge of organizing WEB at Bernice Ayer Middle School.

“I have real heart for middle school students and this program really fits that for me,” Welter said.

The first day of school was Aug. 22.