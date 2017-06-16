International Surf Day is Saturday, June 17

By Danny Ritz

This Saturday, June 17, International Surf Day (ISD) will be celebrated across the globe in over 30 countries through more than 200 official events. This young holiday, created in 2004 by the Surfrider Foundation and Surfing Magazine, presents a unique opportunity to honor as well as activate the entire coastal community.

On the global scale, Surfrider hopes to bring more than 2 million people to the beach to celebrate the day.

The South Orange County event will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Doheny State Beach. A free barbecue, sponsored by South Cove, will accompany a beach clean-up, and all cleanup materials will be supplied on site. San Clemente Beach Conservation Program will host a beach clean-up June 17 at the San Clemente Pier from noon-1 p.m., sponsored by La Galette and Blackbird Artisan Pies. Preceding the clean-up will be a free breakfast from 10-11:30 a.m. at La Galette.

Shon Miller, founder of the conservation program, said there are many positive opportunities with ISD.

“Once we can make these changes in an influential beach town like San Clemente, we can model that approach elsewhere and spread that message to every shore on the planet,” Miller said. “Our greatest accomplishment thus far has been our ability to create positive change on a worldwide scale. With chapters established in Guatemala, Portugal, Australia, the French Mediterranean and the U.S., we have been able to educate local communities on current environmental issues as well as empower them to take action.”