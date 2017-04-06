Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park Nears Completion

By Eric Heinz

City Council on Tuesday approved additional barriers along the northwest side of Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park, which will include 10-foot-tall decorative fencing about 13 feet behind the soccer goals.

The duration of the upgrade will take about six to eight weeks, according to city staff reports, and will cost more than $96,000.

City Council also approved an increase to the contracted maintenance services for the park. E. Stewart and Associates was awarded a $121,000 contract to maintain the park until June 30, 2018 and another $30,000 for restroom maintenance.

The park was originally expected to open this spring, but no update to the opening day was given at the meeting. The park includes two synthetic turf soccer fields, one natural turf field, a playground, restroom facilities and a basketball court.