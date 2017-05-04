Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park to Open May 10

By Eric Heinz

City Council approved the completion of Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park during its regular meeting on Tuesday, and with it the grand opening will take place next week.

The sports park has three soccer fields, a basketball court, a children’s playground and sheltered picnic tables.

The park, which is being paid for by Taylor Morrison Realty, cost $600,000, according to a 2014 staff report, but the city and a nearby HOA will have to maintain it.

During the meeting, an emotional speaker thanked the council for dedicating the park after Jim Johnson, one of the original developers of the Marblehead Coastal Development.

The grand opening of the park will take place at 4 p.m. on May 10 at Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park, located at 450 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa.