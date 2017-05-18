  • By Staff
By Eric Heinz 

Mimi Johnson, the wife of the late Jim Johnson, spoke about her husband’s legacy and what the dedication meant to her and her family.
“You were all special to Jim,” Mimi said. “Jim would have been very happy that you’re here. It is a great honor for me to be here and see Jim’s legacy being recognized.”

Mimi Johnson, wife of the late Jim Johnson, speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony at Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park on Wednesday, May 10, during a ribbon cutting ceremony. Photo: Eric Heinz
Jim Johnson was one of the original developers of the Marblehead Coastal Development.

The park cost $5 million, and developer Taylor Morrison was responsible for the park’s construction. The city and a nearby HOA will have to maintain it.
Almost every member of the city’s Beaches, Parks and Recreation Department was in attendance, as well as local officials and a handful of children itching to take to the pitch.

The park has three soccer fields (two sport turf and one grass), a basketball court, a playground and picnic tables. It is located off Avenida Vista Hermosa near the Outlets at San Clemente and Shorecliffs Middle School.

