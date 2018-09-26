John La Londe

John passed away peacefully on September 14 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam after complications with back surgery. He was a husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his passion for learning; both in and out of the classroom, where he was an elementary teacher for over forty years.

John was born in Cheboygan, MI in 1951 and in his adolescence, moved with his family to San Clemente. He met his future wife, Lissa, at SC High and shortly after graduating from Occidental College, they joined the Peace Corps together. That would be the start of their overseas adventures; having lived in seven different countries. They produced two sons that ended up following in their footsteps as teachers, both at home and abroad.

John enjoyed traveling, photography, fishing, and coaching youth sports. He was a quiet fellow, but would adamantly stand up for anyone given the need.

Mekka Lekka Hi, Dad.

John is survived by his wife, Lissa, sons, James and Robert, brother, Robert, and grandson, Riyaan.