Julia Rae Walz – Obituary

Julia Rae Walz

Julia Rae (Woods) Walz was born on March 18,1921 to James and Rachel Woods. She was a native Southern California girl graduating from South Pasadena High School in 1939. During WWII she enlisted in the Navy and served as a WAVE. She married Charles Walz on June 1, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York.

They started their family in Monterey Park, CA with the birth of Bob, followed by John, Kathy, and Sue, moving to Glendora, CA in the mid 50’s where they resided until the early 80’s. At that time they made San Clemente their full time home.

Julia Rae was an active member in church, school, and community organizations in Glendora and San Clemente.

Julia Rae passed peacefully at age 97 September 16, 2018 surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her only sibling James Woods, her husband Charles, and just four days before she passed, her beloved dog Abby.

She is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

Services: 10:00AM, Saturday, October 27, 2018 at St. Clement’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 202 Avenida Aragon, San Clemente, CA.

Reception immediately following service in the parish hall.