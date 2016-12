Tim Brown is mayor pro tem

San Clemente Times

Entering her third year on City Council, Kathy Ward was selected as mayor of San Clemente at the Council’s meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Tim Brown was elected mayor pro tem. Steven Swartz was sworn in for his first term on Council, and Chris Hamm was sworn in for his second.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 17.