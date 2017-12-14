Laguna Niguel Coldwell Banker Accepting Donations to Laura’s House

San Clemente Times



The Laguna Niguel office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is hosting a women’s clothing drive for Laura’s House, the only state-approved comprehensive domestic violence agency in South Orange County. During regular business hours, community members can drop off donations of new and unwrapped women’s comfort clothing, such as pajamas, robes and socks in all sizes at the Laguna Niguel office of Coldwell Banker Residential.

The business will take donations until Dec. 24 at its office, located at 28051 Greenfield Dr, Laguna Niguel.