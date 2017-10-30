Large Portion of Dog Park Closed After Motorist Crashes into Fence, Flees

By Eric Heinz

On Oct. 28, a motorist apparently drove into the fence of the large portion of Baron Von Willard Memorial Dog Park and drove off. A report of the incident is still pending a police investigation. The park is located at 301 Avenida La Pata in San Clemente.

The city posted an announcement on its website, www.san-clemente.org, on Oct. 28 stating that the park would be closed until the fence of the large portion of the park is mended.

“Additionally, a large bee hive hanging from the shade structure at the small dog park needs to be removed. The small dog park will remain closed until all bees are gone,” a news release from the city stated.

City officials said the large portion of the park is expected to be closed form the next few weeks, but officials have already sought bids from companies to repair it.

Because the cost is estimated to be less than the city’s threshold to spend on the repairs, which is $25,000 or more with a minimum three-bid requirement, maintenance crews will not need to wait City Council approval.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.