Legacy League to Host Second Annual Oscars Party

For the San Clemente Times

The San Clemente Legacy League (SCLL) will host its second annual “Oscars at the Talega Golf Club,” beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 900 Avenida Talega in San Clemente. Tickets for the fundraiser are $25 per person and include hors d’oeuvres and refreshments.

The Legacy League mission is to work with other organizations, businesses, San Clemente residents and the city to plan and execute long-term “bricks and mortar legacy” projects.

Attendees can win prize money for correctly choosing 2017 Oscars winners; ballots are $5 each or 6 for $25. They can bid on vintage and faux bling among many silent auction items. Attendees can also vie for prizes for best “Oscars” attire at the event.

All proceeds will help fund Spanish tiles to beautify the stair risers leading from the beach trail to San Clemente neighborhoods.

To order tickets, call Freda D’Souza at 949.374.4944 or Kathy de los Monteros at 949.973.1673. Credit and card and checks are acceptable—mail checks payable to the San Clemente Legacy League with ticket order form to: SCLL Oscars, 177 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente, CA 92672. If you can’t attend but wish to donate to the project, simply write “tile project” in the memo line of your check donation.

San Clemente citizens interested in joining the Legacy League plus businesses, organizations and individuals interested in sponsoring legacy projects in San Clemente can contact Freda D’Souza via cell phone at 949.374.4944 or via email at owner@alwaysinn.com.