Letter: Anti-Trump Protest/Resist at the Outlets at San Clemente

Harry Touart, San Clemente

I stumbled upon a highly organized protest gathering at the Outlets at San Clemente on Jan. 20. While grabbing a coffee at Starbucks around 8 a.m., I noticed close to 200 people gathering under the parking structure. Most were carrying antigovernment slogans, such as slurs toward President Donald Trump, #Resist and #BlackLivesMatter signs. Several people were wearing those ridiculous looking protest beanies with the two knots on top.

I stopped by to ask the security guard what was up. He told me an organization had rented out the parking structure to bus everyone to an anti-government protest. This was obviously a very clandestine place to set up and well planned, out of the public eye, hidden inside the parking structure. There were four large buses inside the structure that were loaded with people to ship to a protest. Some political organization spent a large sum of money to set this up.

If the owners of the Outlets of San Clemente are supporting this antigovernment movement then I will never spend another dime there and will boycott the Outlets, which already has a sore spot with much of the local population, and now they are offering support to disrupt our republic. What is it about these people that want to see our nation fail?