Letter: Attend City Council on May 2 to Reject Spent Nuclear Waste Permit

Gary Headrick, San Clemente Green

We are living with the dangers associated with millions of pounds of nuclear waste, and it is up to each of us to reject the approved plan to bury a deadly substance in canisters that are only 100 feet from the ocean, inches above the water table and rising sea level. The California Coastal Commission (CCC) has wrongly approved construction of this facility in an area that is publicly posted as a tsunami zone and riddled with active faults that have recently been confirmed to have four times the seismic power than the plant was designed to handle.

Common sense dictates that canisters storing highly radioactive nuclear waste are able to be inspected, monitored, and repaired if needed, but such is not the case. The Coastal Commission added these reasonable expectations as conditions for approval. Yet inexplicably, Edison was granted twenty years to meet those minimum standards, which logically should have been required from the start.

Simply put, we want to make this dangerous situation that has been imposed on us as safe as possible for however long any nuclear waste remains at San Onofre. The approved plan needs to be revoked, because it is grossly inadequate and fails to even come close to meeting a reasonable standard of protection for the people and natural resources that the California Coastal Commission has sworn to protect. This permit is currently being renegotiated in a legal proceeding and now is the time to act. Show up next Tuesday evening at City Council to demand a better solution.

Show up next Tuesday evening, May 2, at San Clemente’s City Council, 100 Avenida Presidio at 6 p.m. to demand a better solution.