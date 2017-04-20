Letter: To Avoid Doomsday, Toll Road Must be Connected

Jay Gaskins, San Clemente

In response to the very informative letter to the editor in the April 6-12 edition of the San Clemente Times by Gary Headrick, citing the vulnerability of all San Clemente residents due to the storage of nuclear waste at SONGS, I just want to say that I agree with you, and we are in a world of hurt if something happens that close to us and results in damage to our lives, our city, and our ocean.

Unfortunately, the only way to evacuate the city is through the Interstate 5 bottleneck that goes right through our town—at 8 miles per hour. If your “facts” and projections are accurate, it would not matter if (when) the waste leaks into our city limits if we can’t get out fast enough to outrun the mushroom cloud.

The problem is as follows: you and your disciples are locked in to your doomsday forecast but vehemently deny that the 241 toll road extension to Interstate 5 is a good idea. This is a textbook case of wanting something without tolerating the means to that end.

The impending danger at San Onofre and traffic congestion during evacuation are not mutually exclusive. Nuclear storage and leakage at SONGS will surely be the end of life as we know it, if you are correct with your predictions, married with the inability to get out of the affected areas.

I feel strongly that without multiple arterial throughways, the “doom and gloom” forecasters of nuclear waste, earthquakes, tsunamis, fires and landslides have arguments that are baseless.