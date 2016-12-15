Letter: Bring Holiday Cheer to Camino De Los Mares

Matt Whalen, San Clemente

When passing through the downtown areas of San Clemente this time of year, I always enjoy the festive holiday decorations hanging from lampposts and storefronts in the Avenida Del Mar area. However, one section of our fair city seems to be left out of the holiday celebration, Camino De Los Mares. Although this street is one of the busiest in San Clemente and has the only movie theater within the city limits, there is no evidence anywhere that this is a special time of year. I’m guessing that the local businesses in this area, Ralphs, Stater Brothers, Trader Joe’s and others could only benefit from the seasonal reminders to local consumers. So my question is what gives, San Clemente? Does the Grinch live on Camino De Los Mares?