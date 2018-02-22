Letter: Celebrate the San Clemente Pier’s 90th Birthday with the City

Eileen Kawas, San Clemente, PierPride

As the city of San Clemente prepares to celebrate its 90th birthday on Feb. 24, so does our beloved San Clemente Pier. Our City’s founder, Ole Hanson, donated the Pier to the city as he laid plans to build our “Spanish Village by the Sea.”

At this special time, PierPride would like to thank our very generous Sponsors for their support and interest in working with us to preserve and enhance the Pier experience for over 2 million visitors a year. PierPride was formed by a group of concerned citizens to fill the gaps in funding between the city’s budget and what it takes to provide the care that citizens of San Clemente would like this iconic destination to receive.

Last year, thanks to our sponsors, we repainted the Pier with marine-grade epoxy paint, and this year we plan to replace the interpretive signs and fishing line receptacles along the railings. For more information, please go to http://www.pierpride.org.

Happy 90th birthday, city of San Clemente and San Clemente Pier!