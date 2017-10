By Earle Mcneil, San Clemente

I agree with Donna Carter in her letter in the San Clemente Times Oct. 12-18 edition. A lot of these surveys tend to skew toward their bias. I believe we do need the toll road that intersects the Interstate 5 freeway at San Onofre. Whatever you think of the surfers or the fish in the stream, the health and safety of human beings comes first. Be the threat from fire or nuclear waste, we do need another fast exit out of town.