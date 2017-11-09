Letter: Disassembling ACA Is Shameful

Leo Galcher, San Clemente

I’m a Harry Truman democrat. I have kept my eye on the Republican Party over the years and never doubted that the democrats’ proposals offered a better future for the U.S. Now, there can be no debate. The positions of the GOP, if anyone speaks for them, or the “Trumpites,” are so appalling and contrary to basic human nature that anyone could support them.

What is especially appalling is the uncontested attack by Trump supporters on a functioning health plan (the Affordable Care Act) that provides needed health care to babies, the poor, the aged and the unemployed. How can the wealthiest and most modern nation in the world deny basic health care and human needs to its citizens? By having no shame.