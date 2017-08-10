Letter: District Elections May not Be Beneficial After All

By Eva O’Keefe, San Clemente
After much consideration and thought, I have decided to withdraw my support for district elections. The reasons are simple: it would be too distracting, given all the other issues facing our community, and most importantly, having seen how the Transportation Corridor Agencies board works, where we only have one representative on the board, I am afraid that the way the district initiative is written would create the same issues here. I remain deeply committed to having no toll road through San Clemente and no toll road through South Orange County and the San Onofre State Park. I also remain committed to other issues such as increasing law enforcement throughout our community to deal with the fallout from Props. 47 and 57 and supporting our deputies through SCALE (San Clemente Alliance for Law Enforcement) and the weekly “snack” program for our deputies.
Glad you have seen through the fog on this. The school districting is another painful example of how districts have nullified voter representation.
Please compel your peers (Dan Bane and Steve Swartz) and friends to do the same.
Thank you Eva, you have provided an excellent example of the unintended consequences of voter districting and I completely agree we should remained focused on the number one united issue in San Clemente……NO TOLL ROAD.
im starting to lean the other way as i dont see any representation of my north beach community and i only see cronie abuse by ex community development and council of beach and residential parking for cronie business plans,, 400 drunks released all at once on north beach can’t be safe for anyone ,,its all our community’s beach parking leave it alone