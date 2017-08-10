Letter: District Elections May not Be Beneficial After All

By Eva O’Keefe, San Clemente

After much consideration and thought, I have decided to withdraw my support for district elections. The reasons are simple: it would be too distracting, given all the other issues facing our community, and most importantly, having seen how the Transportation Corridor Agencies board works, where we only have one representative on the board, I am afraid that the way the district initiative is written would create the same issues here. I remain deeply committed to having no toll road through San Clemente and no toll road through South Orange County and the San Onofre State Park. I also remain committed to other issues such as increasing law enforcement throughout our community to deal with the fallout from Props. 47 and 57 and supporting our deputies through SCALE (San Clemente Alliance for Law Enforcement) and the weekly “snack” program for our deputies.