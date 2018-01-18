Letter: Disturbing Trends with Toll Roads

Cord Bauer, San Clemente

The last Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) joint board meeting uncovered two disturbing trends. First, it looks like someone associated with the TCA hired “political operative” Brian Harrington to stand up and speak against San Clemente residents. He also brought two friends with him to speak, and even filled out a speaker’s card for Mission Viejo Mayor Wendy Bucknum. She showed up late to the meeting and yet was the first to speak.

The fact that someone associated with the TCA would go to these lengths is breathtaking.

Unfortunately, it’s fairly easy to separate TCA money from illegal antics like this, so there are no fingerprints. For example, money from organizations such as the South Orange County Economic Coalition could be used and it would be difficult to trace. The TCA is a gold-level member of the coalition’s Chairman’s Circle Investors. This is paid for with taxpayer money. What does this type of action say about the TCA, about their popularity, or about what level they will stoop to in order to stay in business?

Second, when we attend TCA meetings, we bring facts and professionals to speak. The last meeting had an analysis of the latest “push poll” from the TCA by a 27-year veteran of the Gallup Corporation. Unfortunately, the valuable information was lost to the discussion of Brown Act violations and Brian Harrington antics.

Tony Hays, Ph.D., also stood up to speak about the fast-moving future of mobility. His information too was drowned out. We also had an update on the damage to St. Andrew’s church land shifting, just above the Pico interchange. This is the shape of things to come for any road that goes through San Clemente, as the land we’ve already mitigated in the city as open space is littered with soft soil and ancient landslide tailings. And the schools. Don’t forget the schools.

As TCA Foothills/Eastern Transportation Corridor Chairman Ed Sachs has said in the past, three minutes isn’t enough to make these important points heard. Will the TCA in 2018 continue on with its record of First and Fourth Amendment rights violations at TCA events, and of Brown Act violations during the meetings? Or will the meetings simply be canceled, as happened often this year? The future of South Orange County may depend on the answer.