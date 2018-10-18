Letter: Ethics Problems at City Hall

Tony Rubolino, San Clemente

San Clemente is facing a serious issue with lack of integrity in its executive management. This has been shown to be true through public complaints and scathing employee survey results.

Mid-June, a sign was posted at OHBC and VHAC stating the pool hours were being reduced because of the need to fund two deputies. When the public complained, Assistant City Manager Erik Sund responded:

“Management was not aware of the sign…” (Proved to be misleading. A sign was directed by management). “A staffer effected (sic) by the cuts decided to put that sign up without seeking approval…” (Proved to be misleading). “It has been an emotional issue…” (Proved to be misleading. Clear intent to portray sign author as emotional). “But…we also expect that all of us will be professional about it…” (Implied someone acted unprofessionally when they followed directions).

Mr. Sund also sent a similar email to Mayor Tim Brown, creating a press release published by the SC Times and posted on the city’s website.

An email was later produced and proved that a sign was directed by management and that management wanted the public to be told the change in hours was to fund deputies. It was not an emotional, unprofessional employee acting in a random manner as implied by Mr. Sund.

The email clearly tells employees to post hours and “… let them know (customers) that the City Council approved a series of budget cuts to support the funding of the two deputies.” This is the divisive language Mr. Sund stated in the SC Times that the city had no intention of putting into the sign. To say management wasn’t behind this is simply deceptive.

The city managers want to blame every cut on the expense of adding deputies. Why? Because they want to make safety in San Clemente seem painful and expensive to residents. More than ever, safety must be a priority in our town.

We deserve integrity in our city’s executive management. The employee survey results and this latest example indicate something is seriously wrong at City Hall.