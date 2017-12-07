Letter: Fix What You Can, Accept What You Can’t

Steve Judd, San Clemente

Over the last few years, there have been a number of challenges and threats to our “Spanish Village by the Sea.” Other than voicing our concerns, we have had little to no control of such matters as San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS), the loss of our local hospital, the proposed toll road, sober living homes and rising sea levels (sorry, San Clemente Times, there is no debate amongst scientists as to what the cause of sea level rising is: global warming). Compared to these problems, my complaints are a minor annoyance involving the lack of individual responsibility and are easily corrected and cost nothing to rectify.

First, it is both illegal and dangerous to text and drive (please pull over if it is that important), something we all see many times each day. Secondly, car blinkers are meant to be used to notify others of your intent to turn and a courtesy to others (we are not able to read you mind), otherwise they would not be standard equipment in all cars. Lastly, no one wants to see or step in your dog’s feces (take a minute and pick it up; bags and depositories are common along most walking paths). Thanks, San Clemente, for being the best place to live. Let’s all try to make it even better.