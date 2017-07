Mike Schlimmer, San Clemente

If San Clemente’s new barrier on Pacific Coast Highway (North El Camino Real) heading into town was designed to save cyclists and runners, the city failed.

Two, 6-inch curbs with an occasional rock and plants will never stop a vehicle from entering that area. All we had to do was copy Dana Point. They have real barriers, and they are moveable if needed.

On a positive note, the surface on the new roadwork is really smooth.