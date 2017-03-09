Letter: Help San Clemente Woman Paralyzed in Accident

Jill Vanderziel, San Clemente

On Dec. 1 of this past year, San Clemente resident Jamie Feuer’s vehicle was rear ended while stopped at a freeway on-ramp light in San Clemente. She was rushed to Mission Viejo Hospital where she had surgery on her neck and spent the next four weeks in the intensive care unit. Despite all of the efforts of the doctors and nurses, the violent accident broke her neck and severed her spinal cord, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down.

Jamie and her husband, Todd, first moved to the community of Talega in 2001. They were active in the community, attended the Talega Association meetings and are well-known to many residents. Jamie lived a very active lifestyle and enjoyed working out at the local gym and walking her dogs. She supported her local businesses and was a business owner herself of Distinctive Designs.

While most of the hospital costs will be covered by insurance, long-term care and staying in an assisted living facility is not covered. Jamie will need care 24 hours a day for the remainder of her life. She will also require expensive equipment including a wheel chair, transportation and accessible facilities and other modifications to her home.

A GoFundMe page has been established, and family members are looking for any assistance to help defray the costs of care.

Visit www.gofundme.com/JamieFeuer?u=13008014 for more information.