Letter: Why I’m Leaving the Republican Party

Bob Baker, Former mayor of San Clemente

I am 70 years old and have been a republican and a fiscal conservative my whole life. I have resigned from the Republican Party. The last straw for me is the Orange County Republican Party and the Lincoln Club sticking their noses into local nonpartisan elections in San Clemente, again. They have endorsed know-nothing candidates instead of an incumbent republican City Councilmember. This Councilmember has done great work for the residents during her four years of service. Isn’t that what politicians are supposed to do? Stop it. They did the same thing last election, and I thought they’d learned. But they continue. I quit.