Letter: Issa Invited to Citizen-Funded Town-Hall Meeting

Jackie Dooley, San Clemente

The national news is full of reports that members of Congress are refusing to meet with their constituents in town halls. They come to their districts to meet with special interests, but not with their full constituencies. Our Congressman in the 49th district, Darrell Issa, is one of these. Mr. Issa claims that an in-person town hall carries a price tag of $50,000, but has not explained why. Citizens in the 49th have therefore come together to fund and organize their own town hall, to which Mr. Issa has been invited, so that his constituents can have an opportunity to voice their concerns. Join us on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. at the Jim Porter Recreation Center 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, located in Vista. Come with your questions for our Congressman. Insist that he represent us all.