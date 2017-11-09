Letter: Kneeling During National Anthem Does Not Disrespect Military

Paul A. Wehrle, San Clemente

I respectfully disagree with Mr. Avera’s take on the issue of kneeling by the NFL players for the national anthem at recent football games. Kneeling is not, in any way, a sign of disrespect for our veterans, the country or the flag.

These players are not turning their backs or demonstrating any other form of disrespect. They are simply calling more attention to the racial disparities and inequities that have existed in this country since its inception. These issues remain prevalent and have only been magnified by the election of a dangerous, ignorant and narcissistic sociopath as our president.

You say you support the players’ right to protest, but when they do, you call them out as disrespectful. You talk about “Building a Pyramid,” but to include states’ rights and World War I is ludicrous, but at least you didn’t include the recent two wars based on lies. No, Mr. Avera, money and financial success does not “trump” basic racial and socioeconomic issues in our or any country. If you haven’t looked, some of our civil rights, to include voting rights, are being rolled back right in front of your eyes. In case you might consider me one of those “left-wing” nut jobs, I served on active duty at least as long as you did, and retired at a higher rank.