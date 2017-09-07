Letter: Lack of Local Bus Routes Makes it Difficult for People with Disabilities

By Salena Theirrien, San Clemente
Growing up means becoming independent, which you can do by going to school, work or even the store without relying on someone telling you when or how to get there. I’m sure some people can walk outside and get in a car to go to Walmart, Albertsons or Target, but for me and many others, doing that takes more time than needed. Not everyone has a car.
Bus routes like the 191 in San Clemente stopped by the store and in front of San Clemente High School.
However, these routes have been taken out leaving the bus stops with a sign saying take a
Lyft or an Uber; however, I do not make enough money to take some taxi everywhere I need to go. The bus was affordable and convenient when I needed it, but now it is gone. Personally, I would like to try to bring it back if others feel the same as I do. Thank you.
comments (2)
Having a son who was extremely dependent on our local bus system, I too was concerned about the loos of our local routes. But, the Lyft Ride Share works pretty good. Anyone in San Clemente can get picked up at any bus stop and taken to any other bus stop for a total of $2. This includes getting a Lyft to where in San Clemente you can get OC Bus 1 to go north.
hi solena / steve
if we apply tolley money to bus rout it may make cents for the octa to open those routs back up
problem is a bus isn’t as cute as a trolley and some folks think busses are ghetto
and our needy greedy down town deadbeat association DBA would hooowl
i propose a year round trolley with expanded routs funded by the DBA and the octa as a business and transportation sub sedation and augmentation
i hope the old non used stops don’t lose there signs/stops 2 bucks ain’t bad don’t know the wait could be long