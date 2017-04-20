Jim Coshland, San Clemente

Caring communities in recent years have tried to minimize light pollution in the night sky. This has been a concentrated effort by municipalities and businesses to switch over from harsh white to softer lighting and has made these communities much more desirable places to live. Children may be able to see the stars, while families have a more relaxed nighttime experience.

In San Clemente, the city and businesses, large and small, have acted together to make our city a better place. The Outlets at San Clemente is an example of a good neighbor by following this course on external building and parking lot lighting.

Unfortunately, there is a recent glaring example of violation of this unwritten community compact. High above Avenida Pico between I-5 and Avenida Presidio sits a neighborhood church that ignored the concept of being a good neighbor by installing high-intensity white spotlights beaming out from their parking lot and up and down the Pico corridor.

When asked about this recent installation, a church official said to me the city approved it and there is a bad element of young people that do drugs in the parking lot.

It was pointed out to this official that the spotlights shine straight out and not down on the parking lot, and by doing so create a nighttime flood of high intensity light straight into the homes above the high school as well down on the high school during night activities. His answer was that the city was going to install this type of lighting at the driveway entrance on Calle Frontera.

That’s too bad, because they are behaving like a bad neighbor, and not a friendly or welcoming one.