Letter: Man-Made Climate Change is a Farce

Jeffrey Herman, San Clemente

A letter in the July 27-Aug. 1 edition of the San Clemente Times was published about man-made climate change. The author should know that this is the greatest hoax of the century. None other than the National Geographic Society, in their study of polar ice core samples dating back 100,000 years, demonstrated that natural (not human-caused) climate change has occurred throughout the history of the Earth, with “drastic changes” (their words) occurring in just 10-year periods. Their research concluded that the Earth’s climate is overdue for change (natural, not manmade).

Anyone, including the author of the letter, who believes that the climate we grew up with is the climate that the Earth has always had, is a science denier. All one has to do is visit places like Shark Tooth Hill in the Kern County desert, with its fish fossils exposed in the sand, to prove to themselves that the ocean has, in times past, extended far, far inland. Yes, the ocean has risen and fallen through Earth’s history.

The author cannot point to one thing on Earth that doesn’t naturally change over time—not one. Some things change quickly: a change in ocean tides occur approximately every six hours; others change very slowly: boulders erode to rocks, rocks to gravel, gravel to sand.

Everything on Earth changes naturally over time, even the climate, and it’s folly to believe we can stop it.