Letter: Motorcycles are Prohibited on Rancho San Clemente’s Ridge Route Trail

Vonne Barnes, San Clemente, RSCCA Board President

Rancho San Clemente Community Association (RSCCA) wishes to thank the Orange County Sheriff’s Department officer who intercepted and issued a citation to the motorcyclist on the city’s Ridge Route trail (RRT).

RSCCA has been working diligently with the city and OCSD to enforce Municipal Code 10.68.010 that prohibits motorcycles on the RRT.

The RRT is a paved road that runs 4.5 miles through “very high severity fire hazard zones” consisting of open space on either side of the zone. Motorcyclists threaten the safety of pedestrians, including hikers, joggers, families with strollers and dog-walkers, who all wish to enjoy the trail. Motorcyclists riding at dare-devil speeds are known to frequent the RRT, ignoring posted signs, roaring by lawful trail users.

Motorcyclists who venture off-trail into the closed fire zones can spark fires, grind illegal trails, damage the open space, destroy indigenous watershed and cause safety and liability issues.

RSCCA appreciates the police presence on the Ridge Route Trail and encourages OCSD to continue patrolling this area and issuing citations for safety in our community.