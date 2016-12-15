Letter: In-N-Out Continued

Wayne Eggleston, San Clemente

I wish to thank Pete Van Nuys for setting the record straight in his letter to the editor in the Dec. 1-7 edition of the San Clemente Times regarding the traffic nightmare for a drive-through In-N-Out at the old Carrow’s location. Can you visualize traffic backing up to the freeway off ramps along the curb trying to order a hamburger?

The City Council at that time requested In-N-Out to come back with a sit-down restaurant rather than a drive-through, similar to their very successful El Toro location. They agreed to consider that, but alas came back once again with a traffic-congested drive-through. It was very probable that a sit-down would have been approved.

Also, Joe Tolosa, in his Nov. 24-30 edition letter to the editor, made reference to the “old boys” at that time on City Council. In fact, there was a Councilwoman from Talega, who also voted against the drive-through. Isn’t it always more productive to get facts from fiction or you just “heard it,” quoting Mr. Tolosa. If you want all the facts, contact City Hall for a public records request, like I did. They have the facts on record.