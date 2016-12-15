Letter: In-N-Out Continued

Wayne Eggleston, San Clemente
I wish to thank Pete Van Nuys for setting the record straight in his letter to the editor in the Dec. 1-7 edition of the San Clemente Times regarding the traffic nightmare for a drive-through In-N-Out at the old Carrow’s location. Can you visualize traffic backing up to the freeway off ramps along the curb trying to order a hamburger?
The City Council at that time requested In-N-Out to come back with a sit-down restaurant rather than a drive-through, similar to their very successful El Toro location. They agreed to consider that, but alas came back once again with a traffic-congested drive-through. It was very probable that a sit-down would have been approved.
Also, Joe Tolosa, in his Nov. 24-30 edition letter to the editor, made reference to the “old boys” at that time on City Council. In fact, there was a Councilwoman from Talega, who also voted against the drive-through. Isn’t it always more productive to get facts from fiction or you just “heard it,” quoting Mr. Tolosa. If you want all the facts, contact City Hall for a public records request, like I did. They have the facts on record.
Okay people, we have enough traffic problems, right? There are too many short-sighted naysayers (most likely profiteers) whining that ignore hard facts and trends.
Instead, try to look at hard trends and use better foresight. The bottom line is we cannot continue to repeat past mistakes that led to the problems we have today (congestion, traffic, noise, etc.) and expect different outcomes.
