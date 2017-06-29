Letter: North El Camino Real Project is Puzzling

J.M. Trobee, San Clemente
Each time I must take El Camino Real between Camino Capistrano and Avenida Pico or try to exit or enter Camino San Clemente, I question the reasoning of those responsible for the taxpayer money spent on that stretch of highway. This is the entrance to San Clemente, yet we have given over two full traffic lanes to bicycles, while cars wait in line to get where they are going, and it will only get worse with summer traffic. Bicyclists will still ride two or three together or ride on the white line, so motorists have to swerve to avoid them. In my opinion, my taxpayer dollars have been wasted on something that cannot be deemed an improvement, and that definitely upsets me.
comments (1)
What is troubling is public apathy and the continued ideology fueled soapboxing we see so much of nowadays.
Relating to apathy, assuming there are legitimate concerns these projects are not designed in a bubble. Where was the resident’s feedback when it was open for public input? The lack of interest and involvement by the residents is a sign of the times and very troubling. To question the reasoning of those responsible is a great sound bite, what about questions those that were irresponsible when they had an opportunity to communicate their concerns and did nothing.
If you look at PCH through Dana Point or Laguna Canyon Rd you will see they have all received pedestrian/cycling lanes, there are other roads which have lost the center line of the road and added these pedestrian/cycling lanes.
There are some with ulterior motives who want to see El Camino Real become an arterial (precursor for a future TCA toll road project) which is not what the majority of the residents want.
A good perspective worth remembering is that this helps keep the TCA from hijacking our local roads for their phony arterials solutions.