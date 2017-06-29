Letter: North El Camino Real Project is Puzzling

J.M. Trobee, San Clemente

Each time I must take El Camino Real between Camino Capistrano and Avenida Pico or try to exit or enter Camino San Clemente, I question the reasoning of those responsible for the taxpayer money spent on that stretch of highway. This is the entrance to San Clemente, yet we have given over two full traffic lanes to bicycles, while cars wait in line to get where they are going, and it will only get worse with summer traffic. Bicyclists will still ride two or three together or ride on the white line, so motorists have to swerve to avoid them. In my opinion, my taxpayer dollars have been wasted on something that cannot be deemed an improvement, and that definitely upsets me.