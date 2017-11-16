Letter: Open Letter to Todd Spitzer, Candidate for OC District Attorney

Cynthia Blaylock, San Clemente
Mr. Todd Spitzer, although I do not live in your district, I have supported you for many years and thought I would support you in your bid to unseat District Attorney Tony Rackauckas in 2018. However, I find myself troubled by your recent failures to stand on behalf of Orange County residents on the issue of toll roads.
Although you expressed concern over the actions of the Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) at the June 5 mobility forum at Saddleback College, you failed to publicly condemn their massive violations of attendees’ First Amendment rights. Likewise, you have failed to take a strong position in opposition to the TCA’s proposed route through San Clemente. Our city is already bifurcated by the I-5 freeway; the extension of the toll road would further bifurcate our community and run dangerously close, from a health and safety perspective, to our high school.
As a member of the state and local bar and the spouse of a retired law enforcement commander, I am routinely asked by family, friends, and neighbors before every election who I recommend for judicial offices, and for sheriff and district attorney when those offices are on the ballot. I will not recommend you and will actively suggest another choice for District Attorney if you fail to support San Clemente’s efforts to keep the toll road out of our city. I hope you will consider changing my recommendation and my vote.
Yesterday, Spitzer voted to do what’s right in Irvine. Now he needs to do what is right for the City of San Clemente. The land the county is developing will equal 2000 more homes and cause the Second Harvest food bank (that feeds 250,000 people) to relocate. The county is also forcing out all the homeless from near the river beds, not solving it – just moving it. Guess where? Are you reading this Dana Point?
Irvine will now sue the county because the land was not dedicated to development. Funny how they don’t understand that our land is set aside for mitigation and was required by the Federal government not to be built on. Irvine is good with putting in a toll road on our for their use and desire. Pot meet kettle, kettle meet pot.
Spitzer needs to step it up! He is running for County District Attorney. Does he want to enforce the laws? Start by showing San Clemente good faith and protecting our mitigated (protected) land. He sits on the TCA and is not speaking up for our land. The time is now Spitzer! Not before it is too late. Show us you intend to enforce the laws against an organization where you sit on the board.
I have never been a fan of Tony. But he is looking pretty good to me now. Where do I donate money to help with political hit mail pieces on you? Can you send me the PAC ID for that? There must already be a PAC. Tony?
I agree with Ms. Blaylock’s sentiment. Statements are ok, but action is required. Mr. Spitzer (and others sitting on the TCA Board) are uniquely situated to take active measures to require the TCA to comply with the law, whether it be public process related or as simple as requiring the TCA to operate within its charter. As a member of the state and federal bar, I am also awaiting the emergence of a candidate deserving of my vote. Taking an active stance against the TCA’s proposed routes in San Clemente seems to be low hanging fruit for a would be public prosecutor.
My letter to Todd Spitzer last week:
Dear Mr. Spitzer,
I’m sure many people watched with surprise when Darrell Issa won his district during the last election. Getting to the point, while he lost San Diego, our coalition of voters pushed for his reelection because he actively supported/supports sober home oversight. This is a non-partisan issue, and San Clemente saw an 85% voter turnout during the last election that pushed him over the top.
The toll road issue is also a non-partisan issue. The abuse of funds by the TCA elicits a visceral response from voters of both parties, just as the potential loss of quality of life and home values did with the El Toro airport. Those same issues apply to the toll roads as well. Pushing these roads through open spaces from a JPA that has never met a ridership projections and has blown past every budget will bring out the voters in record numbers.
Any politician who is on the wrong side of this issue will go down in flames. We also won’t tolerate those who stand on the sidelines and deliberate–you’re either on the side of the voters or on the side of the developers. There’s no middle ground.