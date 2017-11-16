Letter: Open Letter to Todd Spitzer, Candidate for OC District Attorney

Cynthia Blaylock, San Clemente

Mr. Todd Spitzer, although I do not live in your district, I have supported you for many years and thought I would support you in your bid to unseat District Attorney Tony Rackauckas in 2018. However, I find myself troubled by your recent failures to stand on behalf of Orange County residents on the issue of toll roads.

Although you expressed concern over the actions of the Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) at the June 5 mobility forum at Saddleback College, you failed to publicly condemn their massive violations of attendees’ First Amendment rights. Likewise, you have failed to take a strong position in opposition to the TCA’s proposed route through San Clemente. Our city is already bifurcated by the I-5 freeway; the extension of the toll road would further bifurcate our community and run dangerously close, from a health and safety perspective, to our high school.

As a member of the state and local bar and the spouse of a retired law enforcement commander, I am routinely asked by family, friends, and neighbors before every election who I recommend for judicial offices, and for sheriff and district attorney when those offices are on the ballot. I will not recommend you and will actively suggest another choice for District Attorney if you fail to support San Clemente’s efforts to keep the toll road out of our city. I hope you will consider changing my recommendation and my vote.