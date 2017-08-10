Letter: Oversight Needed with TCA

Mary Franta, San Clemente
What an interesting revelation to learn from Mayor Pro Tem Tim Brown of the deal struck between Save San Onofre Coalition (SSOC) and the Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA), as mentioned in the Aug. 3-9 edition of the San Clemente Times. The settlement agreement reimburses SSOC’s legal expenses, so they will forgo further opposition of any other alignment of the toll road.
SSOC will be awarded $28 million for their coalition fund, if/when a toll road is built anywhere outside of their “Avoidance Area.” This “award” for silence is hypocritical for an “environmental” coalition to sell-out to a private agency. SSOC needs to fight for the environmental impacts that affect others in their own city.
And how is it that the TCA, a quasi-governmental agency, company has gained the powers that it has, with such little oversight? Where are the checks and balances provided by the most basic of the municipal, county and state government when it comes to the TCA?
Government officials work for us; we may not agree with their decisions—we have the voting booth to voice our displeasure. The TCA board of directors work for the agencies’ shareholders’ own interests, and there is no public remedy against board decisions that negatively impact a large swath of the public.
Mike Kraman, the CEO of the TCA, stated on July 19 that, “It’s unfortunate that the city of San Clemente is choosing litigation over collaboration. This isn’t the way the public expects government agencies to solve issues.”
No, Mr. Kraman, that’s exactly how the public expects its government to deal with private agencies, when private agencies have turned a deaf ear to the public’s strong disapproval to your proposed toll road.
Kraman has done everything in his power to attempt to silence us by using suppressive tactics. This is not what we expect of a person supposedly working for the entire public’s best transportation interests.
Friends, please support your Council members in their toll road fight, inform those unaware of the negative impacts any toll road through San Clemente will bring and, whenever possible, make your voices heard loud, and clear that any toll road through San Clemente is unacceptable, no matter where Karman, and the TCA board try to put it.
I completely agree with Mary’s comments and further wish to point to the fact that the TCA has adopted a policy of divide and conquer wherever and whenever it works in their interests. Divide San Clemente against San Juan Capistrano, divide San Clemente against environmental interests, divide one HOA against another etc..
This tactic cannot be allowed to succeed and can easily be defeated with a simple message and one we can all get completely behind with no equivocation; NO TOLL ROAD. The only old and tired argument they can use to counter this simple message is “you can’t stand in the way of progress”. Let me suggest we leave them to making that case.
In studying one alignment over another, none accomplish an overall consensus support and no alignment can be chosen that does not do irreparable harm to our environment or community. If the traffic issue were studied in an objective perspective, it would likely conclude the greater need for arterial flow to relieve the dependence of I5.
Regrettably the TCA isn’t in the business of free and improved arterial solutions.
im a builder ,, build a park down pico canyon with water impoundments and trail to the beach that will prevent a road trough that area ,, now on to the next alignment
Can you come speak at city council?