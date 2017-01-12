Letter: Pet Excrement a Problem in San Clemente

George Gregory, San Clemente
Recently, what I thought would be a pleasant walk along the beach trail turned into an obstacle trail full of poop from arrogant canine owners.
On a short walk from Buena Vista staircase to North Beach, I counted more than 10 piles of poop plus a huge one on the grass at the (Ole Hanson Beach Club) pool house and more along Los Bolas. Some were in bags so the owner can fling them into the bushes or storm drains.
I’m not looking for them. I’m avoiding them. One citizen was spotted picking up others’ waste. What a shame. I think dog-walking rights need to be taken away for these violations. After all, we don’t let bird poop pile up.
I totally feel you. It’s freaking absurd that people think it’s ok to just walk away from their dog’s poop. In my neighborhood in Talega it’s astonishing that not a mere 2′ from the doggy pot bag dispenser is a plethora of pet waste….from several different dogs. And it encircles the common area grass around the cul de sac in our neighborhood. The culprits are the ones that actually go out of their way from another block to walk their dog and not pick up after it. It’s so simple to grab a few FREE bags at a time, pick up after your dog and drop it in the dog poop trash can or the one AT YOUR HOUSE. These people don’t care because it’s not in front of THEIR house. Well guess what? When I catch you. You will be wearing it home. #nofilthydogpoopnoscoopers
I am a responsible pet owner and pick up after my pup. At times after other people animals too. I understand the issue and the health implications.
Soapboxing is easy. My question is what solutions are you proposing to resolve problems with irresponsible pet owners?