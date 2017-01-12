Letter: Pet Excrement a Problem in San Clemente

George Gregory, San Clemente

Recently, what I thought would be a pleasant walk along the beach trail turned into an obstacle trail full of poop from arrogant canine owners.



On a short walk from Buena Vista staircase to North Beach, I counted more than 10 piles of poop plus a huge one on the grass at the (Ole Hanson Beach Club) pool house and more along Los Bolas. Some were in bags so the owner can fling them into the bushes or storm drains.

I’m not looking for them. I’m avoiding them. One citizen was spotted picking up others’ waste. What a shame. I think dog-walking rights need to be taken away for these violations. After all, we don’t let bird poop pile up.