Letter: Phone Surveys Mislead Residents

Jerry Collamer, San Clemente

I have been reading in our local papers how, via phone surveys here in South County, most folks would approve of a toll road blasting straight through San Clemente.

Obviously, another Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) phony phone survey paid for by TCA’s marketing department. If you’ve never been hit by a TCA phony survey, it goes something like this.

“If you lived in outer Mongolia, 4,000 miles from anywhere and were promised a toll road from your place to civilization, would you want that?” If you answer “yes,” then TCA publishes, “Everyone in Orange County loves toll roads!”

I know how they work because TCA used to make the mistake of calling me. Knowing the

answers they wanted, instead I’d tell them what I wanted, “Abolish TCA!”

Click.