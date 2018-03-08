Letter: Protect Our High Schools with Officers

Gregg Newbury, San Clemente

Not many people had heard of Columbine High School prior to 1999. Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida is in the news now because of a mass shooting by a former student. Sandy Hook Elementary School, Las Vegas and Aurora took place in between. What can be done to reduce the possibility of such attacks?

Schools are targeted in part because they are no-gun zones. A person wanting to do harm on society knows they will be the only one with guns when they show up at a school. This dynamic needs to change.

Every time we have a mass shooting, we hear “ban guns, outlaw bumpstocks, tighten background checks, eliminate the gun show loophole, increase the age to buy guns, arm the teachers.” I heard an idea recently I really like.

A caller to the Rush Limbaugh radio show told a story about his local police department running out of office space in their city hall building, so they created a satellite office at their local high school.

What a wonderful idea. This placed a trained, armed, skilled and experienced officer at the high school at all times. And it is their duty to protect citizens. The added expense to cover the schools is minimal.

I am suggesting that this idea be considered in San Clemente so we can remain a sleeping, unknown town on the Pacific Coast with a view of Catalina Island.